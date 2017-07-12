The Bank of Canada, a famously inflation-targeting central bank, is raising interest rates in defiance of its own inflation measures. At least for a while.

The central bank’s willingness to seriously bend its own rules on inflation suggests a couple of possible explanations. One is that it has given up waiting for inflation to do what inflation is supposed to do in an economic recovery, and is turning to other economic signposts to guide its policy decisions. Another is that it has other reasons to lift rates off their floor and it is jumping through a window of opportunity before it starts to close.

