Canada’s first-quarter gross domestic product report this week will almost certainly show that the country enjoyed one of the strongest quarterly bursts of economic energy in years. But as we take a moment to pat ourselves on the collective back, economists have already turned their attention to the current quarter – and whether the big first-quarter numbers will prove too good to last.
