Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
David Parkinson - ECONOMICS REPORTER

Canada’s first-quarter gross domestic product report this week will almost certainly show that the country enjoyed one of the strongest quarterly bursts of economic energy in years. But as we take a moment to pat ourselves on the collective back, economists have already turned their attention to the current quarter – and whether the big first-quarter numbers will prove too good to last.

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

 

