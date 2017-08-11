It’s the darndest thing. Donald Trump, who thundered about currency manipulators during his campaign and vowed to name China as an offender on his first day in the White House, hasn’t made much of the issue for months now.

For that matter, the U.S. President’s vow to slap a 35-per-cent tariff on products made by U.S. companies that move jobs abroad also appears to have faded into the mist, where it can presumably live comfortably with his promise to prosecute Hillary Clinton.

