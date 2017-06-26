Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Glen Hodgson is senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada.

Donald Trump’s election campaign created great economic expectations for his supporters. Among the many things he promised was that U.S. economic growth would take off to 3 per cent annually and beyond.

But many non-partisan analysts think sustainable U.S. growth potential has faded to around 2 per cent annually, similar to that of Canada. A boom in private investment and productivity growth would be needed to attain the rates of growth that Mr. Trump promised, and it’s hard to see how that’s going to happen.

