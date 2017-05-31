Canada’s first-quarter economic growth number didn’t quite live up to advance billing, but make no mistake: The country’s economy has shaken off its oil-shock yoke and set itself on a world-class roll.

Statistics Canada’s gross domestic product report showed that real GDP (i.e. excluding inflation) grew at an annualized pace of 3.7 per cent in the quarter – a disappointment only because expectations had gone sky-high amid a raft of recent strong economic indicators. The median estimate among economists was 4.2 per cent, which would have contended for the fastest-growing quarter in more than five years.

Report Typo/Error