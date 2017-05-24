Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

What the Bank of Canada didn’t say speaks volumes Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There’s just one obstacle left in the road to the Bank of Canada’s first interest-rate increase since 2010, but it’s the biggest one of all: the gaping hole where inflation is supposed to be.

The central bank’s latest rate announcement issued Wednesday, as tame as it appeared on the surface (highlighted, if you can call it that, with the decision to hold the key rate unchanged for the 15th straight time), struck a notably upbeat tone for those well-attuned to the subtleties of central-bank-speak. While it was far from unqualified enthusiasm for Canada’s economic recovery, the brief statement quietly turned some of the bank’s most persistent frowns upside down.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Bank seeing evidence of speculation in Toronto housing market (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular