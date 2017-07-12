Glen Hodgson is senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada.
The tragic rail accident in Lac-Mégantic, Que., terrible fires last year in Fort McMurray, Alta., and extensive flooding this spring in Eastern Canada have again driven home the message that bad things can happen with little warning – with huge financial, economic, environmental and human costs. Do Canadians have the right policies and practices in place to manage catastrophic events?
