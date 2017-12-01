Economy adds 79,500 jobs; unemployment rate falls to lowest since 2008

Hiring in Canada unexpectedly surged in November, sending the unemployment rate tumbling to a more than nine-year low as there were more people working in the trade and manufacturing sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The 79,500 increase in hiring last month was well above economists' forecasts for a gain of 10,000 jobs, and was the biggest gain since April 2012.
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.9 per cent, its lowest since February 2008, while the participation rate remained unchanged at 65.7 per cent. Average hourly wages also continued to accelerate, rising 2.7 per cent from last year in the best performance since April 2016.
Part-time employment led November's job gains with a 49,900 increase, while full-time work increased by 29,600. The Canadian labour market has been on a tear for over a year and has added 390,000 jobs since last November, driven by full-time employment.
Manufacturing saw the biggest increase in the goods-producing sector last month, adding 30,400 jobs, while in the services sector, the wholesale and retail trade industry created 38,800 jobs.
More to come
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨