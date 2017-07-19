Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Richard Pastolero works on the factory floor at Plitron Manufacturing, Inc. in Toronto. Statistics Canada said Wednesday that Canadian factory sales rose 1.1 per cent in May. (Darren Calabrese For The Globe and Mail)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Canadian manufacturing sales came in better than expected for May as they increased 1.1 per cent to $54.6-billion in May.

Statistics Canada says it was the third consecutive month to see an increase as gains were led by the transportation equipment and chemical manufacturing industries.

Economists had expected a gain of 0.8 per cent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales were up in 16 of 21 industries, representing 71 per cent of the manufacturing sector.

The transportation equipment industry saw sales rise 4.2 per cent to $11.5-billion boosted by the motor vehicle and the motor vehicle parts industries. Chemical manufacturing sales climbed 2.4 per cent to $4.4-billion.

In constant dollars, overall sales were up 1.1 per cent, indicating that higher volumes of manufactured goods were sold in May.

