Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
Christopher Condon and Matthew Boesler

Bloomberg News

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley sounded a positive note on the U.S. economy, saying the central bank wanted to tighten monetary policy “very judiciously” to avoid derailing the expansion that began in mid-2009.

“I’m actually very confident that even though the expansion is relatively long in the tooth, we still have quite a long way to go,” Dudley said Monday in Plattsburgh, New York.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose and the dollar advanced after Dudley’s comments.

In a Bloomberg survey of economists earlier this month, respondents put a 60 per cent probability, based on the median estimate, on the expansion running through at least July 2019 and thereby reaching 121 months, topping the 10 years of gains during the 1990s.

