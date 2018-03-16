 Skip to main content

Foreign investment in Canadian securities resumes after December dip

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

OTTAWA
Reuters

Foreign investment in Canadian securities resumed in January after a dip in December but fell far short of the monthly purchases seen in much of the second half of 2017, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Non-residents bought a net $5.68-billion in January, significantly down from the monthly average of around $18.40-billion seen over July to November last year.

International investors bought $6.12-billion worth of money market paper, the most since October 2016. Purchases of private corporate paper – mainly denominated in foreign currencies – accounted for the bulk of the investment.

Foreigners also bought $2.91-billion worth of Canadian stocks, reflecting domestic merger and acquisition activity, while selling $3.34-billion in bonds.

Canadians bought $13.25-billion in international securities in January, most of it in stocks, after snapping up an all-time high $21.99-billion in December. The two-month total is a new record.

