Foreign investment in Canadian securities resumes after December dip

Foreign investment in Canadian securities resumed in January after a dip in December but fell far short of the monthly purchases seen in much of the second half of 2017, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Non-residents bought a net $5.68-billion in January, significantly down from the monthly average of around $18.40-billion seen over July to November last year.

International investors bought $6.12-billion worth of money market paper, the most since October 2016. Purchases of private corporate paper – mainly denominated in foreign currencies – accounted for the bulk of the investment.

Foreigners also bought $2.91-billion worth of Canadian stocks, reflecting domestic merger and acquisition activity, while selling $3.34-billion in bonds.

Canadians bought $13.25-billion in international securities in January, most of it in stocks, after snapping up an all-time high $21.99-billion in December. The two-month total is a new record.