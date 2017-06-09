Canada’s job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, and annual wage growth improved, prompting economists to suggest the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

Employers added 54,500 jobs last month, Statistics Canada said on Friday, handily topping the economists’ forecast for a gain of 11,000. Driven by full-time hiring, this was the biggest increase since September.

The jobs report adds to evidence of upward economic momentum after strong growth in the first quarter, analysts said. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday he was comforted with recent signs of strength.

Related: Ontario’s minimum wage hike raises questions over labour market impact

“Certainly, the Bank of Canada will find it difficult to ignore a fairly steady stream of positive indicators we are seeing for the economy and the labor market,” said BMO Capital Markets senior economist Sal Guatieri.

“Clearly the odds are shifting toward an earlier Bank of Canada rate increase.”

The jobs report led traders to raise their bets modestly for an interest rate hike by the end of the year, with markets pricing a 24.8 per cent probability of an increase by December. The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback immediately following the data.

Nonetheless, many economists expect the central bank to wait until next year to raise rates, particularly given uncertainty about trade policies from the United States, Canada’s biggest trading partner.

Friday’s report showed average hourly wages were up 1 per cent from a year earlier after growing at an annual 0.5 per cent in April. The Bank of Canada has pointed to recent muted pay growth as a sign of slack in the economy.

While wage growth is still low, economists said it appeared to be at least stabilizing.

“We’re carving out a bottom on wage growth,” said Bank of Nova Scotia economist Derek Holt.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.6 per cent, as expected, with the labor force participation rate increasing to 65.8 per cent.

Canadians found work in a number of sectors, including manufacturing, which added 25,300 jobs, and the professional and scientific services industry, which hired 25,900 people.

Gains also occurred in trade and transportation, helping to raise overall employment in the service sectors by 31,300. The goods-producing sectors added 23,300 jobs.

A separate report from Statistics Canada showed industrial capacity rose to its highest level since 2007 in the first quarter, lifted by the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Report Typo/Error