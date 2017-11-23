Retail sales rise less than expected in September; auto sales fall

Canadian retail sales rose far less than expected in September as the boost from higher gasoline prices was offset by a decline in purchases of vehicles and clothing, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

The 0.1 per cent increase was short of economists' forecasts for a gain of 0.9 per cent, while volumes fared worse, declining by 0.6 per cent. August's sales were upwardly revised to a decline of 0.1 per cent from the initially reported 0.3 per cent decrease.

Gasoline sales rose for the second month in a row in September, up 2.6 per cent, as supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey in the United States lifted prices at the pump.

Story continues below advertisement

But that was tempered by a 0.5 per cent decline in sales of motor vehicles as Canadians bought fewer new and used cars. It was the first time vehicle sales declined since June. Excluding vehicles, retail sales were up 0.3 per cent.

A 2.8 per cent decline in sales of clothing and accessories also weighed on overall retail sales. In all, sales were up in just five out of 11 sectors, accounting for 52 per cent of retail trade.

Sales at stores associated with home purchases was one source of strength, with building material and garden equipment sales up 2.6 per cent, while furniture purchases increased by 2.3 per cent.