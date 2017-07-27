Canadian employers are not on a wild hiring spree after all, according to new data.

Employers created an average of 11,000 new jobs a month for the first five months of the year, according to Statistics Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH) for May, released on Thursday.

The weak jobs data suggest that “paid employment creation so far this year is the worst since the 2009 recession,” said Krishen Rangasamy, senior economist with National Bank of Canada.

Report Typo/Error