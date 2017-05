Canadians’ paycheques are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living, according to new government data.

Average weekly wages rose 0.9 per cent to $966 over March of last year, according to the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours released on Thursday, providing further proof that wage growth has stalled. That lagged the annual inflation rate of 1.6 per cent in March, according to Statistics Canada data.

Report Typo/Error