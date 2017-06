Few people on Bay Street know much about Lou Eccleston. And he seems to like it that way.

As the head of TMX Group Ltd., the operator of the country’s busiest stock exchanges, he sits in the middle of Canada’s clubby capital markets. But Mr. Eccleston – a 59-year-old American who took the TMX reins more than two years ago and splits his time between Toronto and Princeton Junction, N.J. – isn’t really a member of the club.

