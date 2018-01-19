Manufacturing sales post biggest gain since March 2015

Canadian manufacturing sales jumped 3.4 per cent in November, their biggest increase in 2-1/2 years, on strength in transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales set a record high of $55.47-billion on improved performances in 12 of 21 industries, representing 81 per cent of the manufacturing sector. Volumes grew by 2.5 per cent.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 2.0 per cent gain. The month-on-month jump was the biggest since the 3.4 per cent advance in March 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales of transportation equipment increased by 9.1 per cent, largely reflecting increased shipments of motor vehicles and parts after assembly plants came back on stream after shutdowns in October. Higher prices pushed up the value of petroleum and coal products by 6.1 per cent.

Weakness in the aerospace products and parts sector hit both new orders, which fell by 1.8 per cent, and unfilled ones, which were down 0.9 per cent.