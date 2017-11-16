Manufacturing sales climb 0.5 per cent in September

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.5 per cent in September to $53.7-billion.

The agency says the increase was led by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product industry as seven of 21 industries gained ground.

Sales of non-durable goods rose 1.7 per cent to $25.4-billion, while sales of durable goods fell 0.5 per cent to $28.4-billion.

In constant dollars, overall sales increased 0.7 per cent, indicating a higher volumes of manufactured goods were sold in the month.

The petroleum and coal product industry saw sales grow 10.3 per cent to $5.5-billion, boosted by gains in prices and volumes.

Meanwhile, sales in the transportation equipment industry fell 0.7 per cent to $10.3-billion as sales in the motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts sectors lost ground.