Median net worth of Canadian families in 2016 up 14.7 per cent from 2012

Statistics Canada says the median net worth of Canadian families totalled $295,100 in 2016, up 14.7 per cent from 2012 the last time the survey was conducted.
Housing was both the largest asset and the largest debt for Canadians.
The total value of assets held by Canadians in 2016 was $12-trillion, up from $9.9-trillion in 2012. The median value of total assets owned by families amounted to $440,200, up from $391,700 in 2012.
Meanwhile, total debt reached $1.76-trillion in 2016, up from $1.41-trillion in 2012. The median value of total debt owed by families was $80,600 in 2016, up from $63,400 in 2012.
The report also found that 29.6 per cent of Canadian families were debt-free in 2016.
Statistics Canada says the share was highest among senior-led families with 58.0 per cent debt-free.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨