NAFTA countries ‘finally starting to converge’ on autos issue, Lighthizer says

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says negotiators from the three NAFTA countries are "finally starting to converge" on the key autos issue – signalling a potential breakthrough in the previously deadlocked talks.

Mr. Lighthizer, President Donald Trump's point man on the NAFTA file, told a legislative committee Wednesday that he has made progress in talks with Canada and Mexico.

"The U.S. had a proposal, Canada had a proposal and Mexico has been engaged on the issue. And I think we're in a position where we're finally starting to converge," he told the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives, which oversees trade. "I think we're in a pretty good place."

Mr. Lighthizer said his staff had been in Detroit earlier this week for talks with the auto industry to work out details on how an agreement could work. The auto industry has generally been more aligned with the Canadian and Mexican position in NAFTA talks, favouring freer markets, while the Trump administration wants more protectionist measures to keep jobs in the U.S.

Mr. Lighthizer's comments come a day after The Globe and Mail revealed that he had taken a key U.S. demand – that vehicles made in Canada and Mexico for export to the U.S. contain 50 per cent U.S. content – off the table. The tough proposal had been flatly rejected by Canada and Mexico.

The trade tsar said the U.S. and Canada are becoming particularly aligned on autos: He said both countries want to find a way to get back jobs that had gone to Mexico.

"Our objective is to have more U.S. content but, even really, Canadian content," he said. "If we're going to improve the situation in NAFTA, we have to get [auto rules] that get more jobs to come back to the United States … and the Canadians, to be honest, have a similar objective. They have also been seeing a diminuation in their auto industry and they have a similar objective. And the Mexicans are in a position where they have to balance."

His tone was remarkably gentler than in previous comments on Canada, in which he has repeatedly blamed the country for blocking a NAFTA deal.

Mr. Lighthizer also sought to soothe legislators' fears over Mr. Trump's repeated threats to tear up NAFTA.

"Our objective is not to withdraw, our objective is to get a good and improved agreement," he said.

Still, the talks must also get through other tough protectionist proposals from the Trump administration, including hard limits on how much U.S. government procurement Canadian and Mexican firms can bid on, and the gutting or abolition of the deal's dispute resolution provisions.

Mr. Lighthizer also pointed to several smaller issues he wants to see changes from Canada on, including tougher intellectual property protections and a higher tariff-free threshold for consumers' online purchases.