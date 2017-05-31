NAFTA snack: Why free trade is vital to food production

Product starts in Canada

Corn is Ontario’s second-biggest crop by acreage and Canada’s third most-valuable crop by sales. But it’s not the sweet kind you eat with butter in the summer. Known as grain corn, maize or dent corn, it is high in starch, low in sugar, and used in everything from pig feed to ethanol. After harvest, the Ontario farmer trucks his corn to a grain company’s elevator in the southwestern part of the province.

Border crossed once