 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

OECD raises outlook for Canadian economic growth to 2.2 per cent

OECD raises outlook for Canadian economic growth to 2.2 per cent

A cargo ships sits docked at the Viau terminal in the Port of Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.

Valerian Mazataud/Bloomberg

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

The OECD is raising its economic forecast for Canada amid a strengthening global economy, but also warns that tensions are appearing that could threaten global growth.

The Paris-based economic think-tank says trade protectionism remains a key risk that would negatively affect confidence, investment and jobs.

The OECD comment follows moves by the U.S. to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from most countries in the world, with Canada and Mexico exempted.

Story continues below advertisement

The OECD says it now expects the Canadian economy to grow 2.2 per cent this year, up from an earlier prediction of 2.1 per cent.

It also raised its Canadian growth outlook for next year to 2.0 per cent compared with its forecast in November for 1.9 per cent.

The OECD says the revised outlook compares with growth of 3.0 per cent last year in Canada.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.