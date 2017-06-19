Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, Gabriela Ramos, chief of staff of the OECD. discussed the challenges of pursuing an inclusive growth model in the fast-evolving global economy. (Michael Dean/Globe and Mail Update)
In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, Gabriela Ramos, chief of staff of the OECD. discussed the challenges of pursuing an inclusive growth model in the fast-evolving global economy. (Michael Dean/Globe and Mail Update)

OECD's message for Canada on 'inclusive growth': Lots of room to do better Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

ECONOMICS REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s No. 2 official has a message for Canada’s economic policy makers: We’re doing a decent job in including a broad range of Canadians in the fruits of our economic recovery, but there’s still lots of room to do better.

Gabriela Ramos, chief of staff of the OECD, made that case in a paper she presented last week to the Conférence de Montréal, a major international economic forum. The paper examines Canada’s successes and failures in “inclusive growth” – a key focus for the global economic advisory body for the past five years, as it looks beyond traditional economic growth metrics to try to encourage its member countries, including Canada, to pursue prosperity that is more fairly shared across their societies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Poloz sees resilience despite economic ‘vulnerabilities’ (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular