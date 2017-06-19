The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s No. 2 official has a message for Canada’s economic policy makers: We’re doing a decent job in including a broad range of Canadians in the fruits of our economic recovery, but there’s still lots of room to do better.

Gabriela Ramos, chief of staff of the OECD, made that case in a paper she presented last week to the Conférence de Montréal, a major international economic forum. The paper examines Canada’s successes and failures in “inclusive growth” – a key focus for the global economic advisory body for the past five years, as it looks beyond traditional economic growth metrics to try to encourage its member countries, including Canada, to pursue prosperity that is more fairly shared across their societies.

Report Typo/Error