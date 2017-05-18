Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan logo is seen in this file photo.
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan logo is seen in this file photo.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan fears political interference at Infrastructure Bank Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Bill Curry

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A major Canadian pension fund is raising strong concerns over the independence of the proposed Canada Infrastructure Bank, warning it could be vulnerable to political interference unless legislative changes are made.

Andrew Claerhout, who leads the infrastructure-investment division of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, is suggesting changes to the federal legislation creating the $35-billion bank that would soften cabinet’s power to fire the bank chief executive officer and its directors. Mr. Claerhout is also expressing concern with a structure advanced this week by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who said cabinet would play a role in selecting specific projects. Mr. Claerhout argued that independence and expertise are needed to avoid political interference, while also fending off private-sector “wolves,” who will be hunting for a slice of the bank’s money.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Bill Curry on Twitter: @curryb

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Carrick Talks Money: How do Canadian pensions compare with the rest of the world? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular