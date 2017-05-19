Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York in this February 26, 2015 file photo. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York in this February 26, 2015 file photo. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Political turmoil in Washington not yet felt in economy, Fed's Bullard says Add to ...

Howard Schneider

ST. LOUIS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The developing controversy surrounding the Trump administration has not had an appreciable impact on the economy yet, but markets should prepare for continued political volatility, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

Gridlock on major policy issues has become the norm in Washington, Bullard said, so if events continue to impede those sorts of decisions it will not change the current outlook.

“The Trump campaign was unusual, unconventional ... and you expected an unconventional president. You have more volatility than you are used to in the policy sphere,” said Bullard. “At least for 2017 I don’t see this as having particular implications that I can draw at this point.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Freeland says reworked NAFTA could have labour, environmental benefits (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular