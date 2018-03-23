Retail sales grow more slowly than expected in January

Canadian retail sales grew by a less-than-expected 0.3 per cent in January from December, held back by weaker sales of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.1 per cent jump after the 0.7 per cent decline seen in December. Statscan revised December's drop from an initial 0.8 per cent.

Overall, sales increased in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 63 per cent of retail trade. In volume terms, sales edged up 0.1 per cent.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 1.2 per cent on weaker performances by retailers in the provinces of British Columbia and Quebec. Excluding autos, retail sales rose by 0.9 per cent.

General merchandise stores posted a 2.3 per cent gain in sales after a decline in December. Sales at electronics and appliance stores, which had slumped 8.0 per cent in December, recovered partially in January, rising by 4.0 per cent.