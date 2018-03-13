Tapping new hiring pools key to growing economy without sparking inflation: Poloz

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says tapping new pools of workers, including women and new immigrants, would allow Canada's economy to keep growing without sparking inflation.

Boosting the participation rate of women, new immigrants, youth, indigenous people and the disabled would add roughly half a million workers to Canada's labour market, Mr. Poloz pointed out in a speech at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

"The bank has concluded that there remains a degree of untapped potential in the economy," Mr. Poloz said. "It means Canada may be able to have more economic growth, a larger economy, and therefore more income per person, without generating higher inflation."

The remarks suggest the central bank may move much more tentatively in the coming months as it looks to hike its key interest rate – now at 1.25 per cent – to a more normal level. The bank judges that the neutral rate is between 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent – the point where interest rates neither spur new economic activity nor put the brakes on growth.

"The governor's choice of [speech] topics is in line with our view that he's looking for reasons to take rate hikes slowly," Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a research note. CIBC expects just one more hike this year from the central bank.

Inflation has been picking up in recent months, but still remains slightly below the central bank's 2 per cent target.

"There are likely to be significant economic benefits associated with allowing the economy to find its way to a higher, more productive economic equilibrium," Mr. Poloz said.

"We cannot know in advance how far the capacity-building process can go, but we have an obligation to allow it to occur."

Canada's economy has reached a "sweet spot," where many companies are running flat-out and will need to invest and add new capacity if they want to continue growing, according to Mr. Poloz.

"This is a phase worth nurturing," he said.

Mr. Poloz said the central bank is keeping a close eye on this creation of new economic potential as part of its "risk management approach" to monetary policy.

"If the economy builds more supply than usual, that will put downside risk on inflation," he said. "If less, that will create upside risk to inflation, and it is our job to balance those risks."

For example, adding half-a-million workers to the labour pool would boost Canada's potential output by 1.5 per cent, or $30-billion a year, according to estimates by the central bank.

The biggest gain would come by raising the participation rate of prime-age women (those 25 to 54 years old) – now at 83 per cent versus the 91 per cent for men.

Mr. Poloz cited the example of Quebec, which has dramatically raised the participation rate of prime-age women to 87 per cent from 74 per cent over the past two decades by subsidizing child care and extending paid parental leave.

The country as a whole would add 300,000 people to the workforce by matching Quebec's female labour force participation rate.

The federal government took a step in that direction in last month's budget by announcing extended parental leave benefits through Employment Insurance to encourage dual-parent families to share child care duties. The government also said it would create 40,000 new subsidized child care spaces.

Youth represent another source of untapped potential. Mr. Poloz said the participation rate of 15 to 24-year-olds is still below the level experienced before the last recession. Getting back to that threshold would add another 100,000 people to the labour force, he said.

It's more complicated than just making more workers available. Mr. Poloz pointed out that job vacancies are also climbing – reaching 470,000 last fall. Many employers say they can't find workers with the right skills.