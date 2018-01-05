Trade gap swells but imports, exports signal economic strength

Canada's up-and-down trade balance took a step backward in November, but strong growth in both imports and exports suggested a healthy pick-up in economic activity.

Statistics Canada reported that Canada's merchandise trade deficit swelled to $2.5-billion in the month, after falling to a five-month low of $1.6-billion in October. The trade gap was significantly wider than economists' consensus estimate of $1.1-billion.

But the increased deficit came even as exports jumped 3.7 per cent month over month, as those gains were outpaced by an even stronger 5.8-per-cent surge in imports. Those figures imply improved demand both domestically and in Canada's all-important export markets – positives for the Canadian economy, despite the wider trade gap.

"The trade numbers were good. There was a huge pick-up in two-way trade," said economist Nick Exarhos of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Statscan noted that the jump in both imports and exports was partly fuelled by a recovery in cross-border shipments in the automotive sector, as two large Canadian vehicle plants – the General Motors CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., and the Chrysler minivan plant in Windsor, Ont. – resumed production following shutdowns in October. That was reflected in big jumps in imports of engines and other auto parts (up 15.7 per cent month over month), and in exports of cars and light trucks (up 21.2 per cent).

But the growth on both sides of the trade ledger were far more widespread than just the auto sector. Statscan said imports grew in 10 of 11 industry segments in the month, while exports were up in eight of 11 segments.

Some economists noted, however, that on a volume basis – after removing the effects of price increases – exports were only up 0.6 per cent in November, while imports were up 5 per cent. And they pointed out that excluding the auto sector, export volumes declined in the month.

"The outperformance of imports versus exports means that net trade will act as a drag on growth during the month, and the decline in export volumes ex-autos is not very encouraging," said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic in a research report.

Nevertheless, November marked the second straight month of growth in Canadian export volumes after a four-month streak of declines. The reversal suggests that exports, a critical driver of Canada's strong economic gains in the first half of last year, may have gotten back on track and are again contributing to growth.

And significantly, imports of industrial machinery and equipment jumped 6.1 per cent month over month – evidence of solid growth in Canadian business investment, another key ingredient for expanding the economy.

The trade report was largely overshadowed by Canada's December employment numbers, which Statscan released at the same time. The agency reported a big 79,000-job increase in employment in the month and said the unemployment rate dropped to 5.7 per cent, its lowest level since Statscan began compiling comparable data in 1976.

The very strong jobs report was credited with sparking a surge in the Canadian dollar, which jumped nearly a full cent against its U.S. counterpart after the release of the data, peaking at 80.91 cents (U.S.), a three-month intraday high, amid expectations that the jump in employment pushes the Bank of Canada closer to raising interest rates again in its upcoming Jan. 17 rate decision.

How the central bank is likely to interpret the trade data is less clear. Some economists argued that the widening gap in trade volumes may weigh on the central bank's GDP growth expectations. But others said the gains in exports, coupled with the evidence of stronger domestic demand, lend support to the strong job-creation numbers and could bolster the argument for another rate hike.

"[The trade report] can hardly be viewed as a negative," Mr. Exarhos argued. "It signals strong internal demand in the economy."