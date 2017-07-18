Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An employee polishes a Fiat 500 at a Chrysler plant in Toluca, state of Mexico. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg)
An employee polishes a Fiat 500 at a Chrysler plant in Toluca, state of Mexico. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg)

Unifor head urges Canada, U.S. to impose tariffs on cars from Mexico Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada and the United States must impose tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico in order to force auto makers to build new assembly plants in those two countries instead of Mexico, Unifor president Jerry Dias says.

Increased investment in the auto industry in Mexico caused by the North American free-trade agreement has led to the permanent shutdown of four assembly plants in Canada and 10 in the United States in the past decade while eight plants have opened in Mexico, he said Tuesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau says he’ll defend supply management in NAFTA talks (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular