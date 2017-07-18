Canada and the United States must impose tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico in order to force auto makers to build new assembly plants in those two countries instead of Mexico, Unifor president Jerry Dias says.

Increased investment in the auto industry in Mexico caused by the North American free-trade agreement has led to the permanent shutdown of four assembly plants in Canada and 10 in the United States in the past decade while eight plants have opened in Mexico, he said Tuesday.

