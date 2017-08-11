U.S. consumer prices increased slightly in July as rising food costs were offset by falling prices for a range of other goods, pointing to benign inflation that could make the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates again this year.

The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1 per cent last month after being unchanged in June. That lifted the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 1.7 per cent from 1.6 per cent in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.2 per cent in July and climbing 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

Stripping out the volatile food and energy components, consumer prices gained 0.1 per cent for the fourth straight month. The so-called core CPI rose 1.7 per cent in the 12 months through July and has now increased by that margin for three straight months.

The modest gain in consumer prices, coming on the heels of a drop in producer prices in July, could worry Fed officials who have largely viewed the retreat in inflation as temporary.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers last month that “some special factors,” including prices for mobile phone plans and prescription drugs, were partly responsible for the low inflation readings.

Prices of U.S. government debt rose after Friday’s data while the dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. stock index futures initially fell before reversing course to trade higher.

FED’S CONUNDRUM

The U.S. central bank has a 2 per cent inflation target and tracks a measure that has been stuck at 1.5 per cent since May. Inflation remains tame despite the labor market being near full employment, a conundrum for the Fed as it contemplates tightening monetary policy further.

The central bank is expected to announce a plan to start reducing its $4.2-trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities at its policy meeting next month. It is expected to delay its next rate hike until December while it monitors inflation. The Fed has raised borrowing costs twice this year.

Last month, food prices rose 0.2 per cent, driven by a surge in the cost of meat, fish, eggs, fruits and vegetables. Food prices were unchanged in June. The cost of food consumed at home increased 0.2 per cent after dipping 0.1 per cent in June.

While gasoline prices were unchanged after tumbling 2.8 per cent in June, the cost of electricity increased 0.4 per cent.

Rental costs maintained their upward trend last month. Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence rose 0.3 per cent after advancing by the same margin in June.

The cost of mobile phone services fell 0.3 per cent last month after decreasing 0.8 per cent in June.

Prescription drug prices jumped 1.3 per cent in July after increasing 1.0 per cent in the prior month. Prices for apparel rose 0.3 per cent after four straight months of declines.

The cost of new motor vehicles fell 0.5 per cent, the biggest drop since August 2009 and the sixth consecutive monthly decline.

