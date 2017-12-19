U.S. current account deficit falls to lowest level since 2014

The U.S. current account deficit narrowed more than expected in the third quarter, hitting its lowest level in three years, amid an increase in goods exports and primary income.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, dropped 19.2 per cent to $100.6-billion. That was the lowest level since the third quarter of 2014.

The current account deficit for the second quarter was revised to $124.4-billion from the previously reported $123.1-billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit decreasing to $116.8-billion in the July-September quarter.

The third-quarter current account deficit represented 2.1 per cent of gross domestic product. That was the smallest percentage since the second quarter of 2014 and down from 2.6 per cent in the second quarter.

The current account deficit has dropped from a record high of 6.3 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005 as rising domestic oil production and lower global oil prices curbed the import bill.

Goods exports increased 1.4 per cent to $388.1-billion in the third quarter. The surplus on primary income – which includes investment income such as dividends and employee compensation rose 12.9 per cent to $57.0-billion. Primary income receipts increased $9.4-billion to $234.5-billion, reflecting increases in portfolio and direct investment income.

The deficit on secondary income, which includes U.S. government grants, pensions, fines and penalties, and worker remittances declined 30.0 per cent to $23.2-billion.