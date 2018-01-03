 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

U.S. factory activity picks up as new orders increase

U.S. factory activity picks up as new orders increase

Employees walk past an Airbus SE A321 vertical stabilizer with a livery for Delta Air Lines Inc. on the production floor of the Airbus Final Assembly Line facility in Mobile, Alabama, U.S.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Josh Boak
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers

U.S. manufacturers expanded at a faster pace in December, boosted by a sharp increase in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index rose to 59.7 last month from 58.2 in November. Any reading above 50 points to greater factory activity. Manufacturing has been expanding for the past 16 months.

New orders jumped in December, while production also rose. The pace of hiring slipped, although it remained positive.

Story continues below advertisement

The ISM, a trade association of purchasing managers, said 16 of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in December. Among the sectors seeing growth were machinery, computer and electronics and chemicals.

U.S. manufacturers have been helped this year by a solid global economy and a decline in the dollar's value, which helps to make exports more competitive abroad.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.