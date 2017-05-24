Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A cyclist passes U.S. and Canadian flags placed side-by-side on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington. (KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Rachelle Younglai - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

A key member of the U.S. Federal Reserve is warning against destroying trading partnerships between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, saying it would eliminate jobs and hurt his country’s competitiveness.

“I don’t want to see us do something that will jeopardize those relationships. It will cost U.S. jobs,” Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said at an event in Toronto. “I feel very strongly that the trade relationships with Canada and Mexico are central to U.S. competitiveness,” he said.

