A key member of the U.S. Federal Reserve is warning against destroying trading partnerships between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, saying it would eliminate jobs and hurt his country’s competitiveness.

“I don’t want to see us do something that will jeopardize those relationships. It will cost U.S. jobs,” Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said at an event in Toronto. “I feel very strongly that the trade relationships with Canada and Mexico are central to U.S. competitiveness,” he said.

Report Typo/Error