Consumers expect to boost spending in the months ahead and voiced confidence they are more likely to find a job and less likely to lose one in a strong labour market, the New York Federal Reserve reported Monday in its latest monthly survey of consumer expectations.

Nearly 35 per cent of the 1,300 heads of household included in the June poll said they were better off economically than a year go, a record in the four years the survey has been conducted.

The results bolster the current Fed outlook of an economy that continues to generate jobs despite tepid overall growth and some concern about a recent dip in inflation, improving chances the central bank can follow through with plans for a further interest rate increase later this year.

Though household expectations of inflation for the year ahead did dip slightly from the May survey, to 2.5 per cent from 2.6 per cent, respondents expect strong price increases of 2.8 per cent over the coming three years. That’s consistent with the Fed’s current outlook that the recent weakness in inflation will prove temporary.

The survey also bolstered the view of continued strong consumption growth. Half of those polled said they expected to spend at least 3.3 per cent more in the coming year, compared to median expected spending growth of 2.6 per cent in the May survey. One-year-ahead expected earnings growth increased to 2.5 per cent in the June survey from 2.2 per cent in May.

Respondents also showed broad faith in the strength of the labour market, with a slight dip to 13.5 per cent from 13.6 per cent in the perceived probability of losing a job in the next year, and a jump to 59.2 per cent from 56.7 per cent in the probability of finding employment.

More than a fifth of respondents said they might leave a job voluntarily in the next year, up from 19.4 per cent in May. Voluntarily job exits are considered a sign of a strong labour market that offers employees choices.

The online poll is designed to be a representative sample of the U.S. population. The New York Fed did not provide the margin of error for the poll.

