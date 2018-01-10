U.S. import prices post smallest gain in five months; inventories rise

U.S. import prices recorded their smallest increase in five months in December and underlying imported price pressures were muted amid declining costs for food and consumer goods.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday import prices edged up 0.1 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent rise in November. That was the smallest gain since July and was well below economists' expectations for a 0.5 per cent increase.

Import prices were previously reported to have increased 0.7 per cent in November. In the 12 months through December, prices increased 3.0 per cent, slowing from November's 3.3 per cent jump. They rose 3.0 per cent in 2017, the biggest calendar year increase since 2011, after advancing 1.9 per cent in 2016.

The data was released ahead of producer and consumer price reports later this week, which could offer fresh clues on the near-term inflation outlook.

Economists are optimistic that recent dollar depreciation and a tightening labor market will help to lift inflation toward the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target this year.

The U.S. central bank's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, has undershot its target since May 2012.

The dollar lost 7 per cent of its value against the currencies of the United States' main trading partners last year.

U.S. financial markets were little moved by the import price data as investors digested a report from Bloomberg News that Chinese officials have recommended the country slow down or halt its purchases of U.S. securities.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped to a 10-month high, while the dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks were trading lower.

Last month, prices for imported petroleum rose 2.0 per cent after surging 8.1 per cent in November. Import prices excluding petroleum fell 0.2 per cent, reversing a 0.2 per cent gain in November. Import prices excluding petroleum rose 1.3 per cent in the 12 months through December.

"Our expectation for the dollar to decline further, along with another year of decent global growth should lead non-fuel import prices to press higher this year," said Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. "That said, with goods accounting for only a quarter of core CPI, the lift to more closely watched measures of consumer price inflation should be modest."

WHOLESALE INVENTORIES REBOUND

Imported capital goods prices were unchanged in December as was the cost of motor vehicles. The cost of imported food declined 0.7 per cent last month after tumbling 1.7 per cent in November.

The price of goods imported from China fell 0.1 per cent in December after advancing 0.3 per cent the prior month. Prices for imports from China dropped 0.2 per cent in 2017 and have not recorded a calendar-year increase since 2011.

The cost of goods imported from Canada and Mexico was unchanged in December after rising 2.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively in November.

The Labor Department also reported that export prices slipped 0.1 per cent in December, declining for the first time since June, as agricultural prices fell for a second straight month. Export prices rose 0.5 per cent in November.

They increased 2.6 per cent year-on-year after rising 3.1 per cent in November. Export prices gained 2.6 per cent in 2017 after rising 1.3 per cent in 2016. That was also the largest calendar-year increase since 2011.

In a separate report on Wednesday, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rebounded 0.8 per cent after dropping 0.4 per cent in October. The department reported last month that wholesale inventories jumped 0.7 per cent in November.

The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the calculation of gross domestic product – wholesale stocks excluding autos – also increased 0.8 per cent in November, suggesting inventories could add to GDP in the fourth quarter.

Inventory investment contributed almost eight-tenths of a percentage point to the economy's 3.2 per cent annualized growth pace in the third quarter. Inventory investment accelerated in the third quarter after slowing sharply at the start of 2017.

Auto inventories increased 0.7 per cent in November, reversing October's 0.7 per cent drop. There were also increases in inventories of petroleum, machinery and electrical goods.

Sales at wholesalers shot up 1.5 per cent in November after increasing 0.8 per cent in October. Sales of motor vehicles rose 1.2 per cent in November after jumping 3.4 per cent the prior month.

At November's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.24 months to clear shelves, the fewest since November 2014, down from 1.25 months in October.