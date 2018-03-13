U.S. inflation cools in February as rents moderate

U.S. consumer prices cooled in February amid a decline in gasoline prices and a moderation in the cost of rental accommodation, the latest indication that an anticipated pickup in inflation probably will be only gradual.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 per cent last month after jumping 0.5 per cent in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI rose 2.2 per cent, up from 2.1 per cent in January as the weak reading from last year dropped from the calculation.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI gained 0.2 per cent after accelerating 0.3 per cent in January. The year-on-year increase in the so-called core CPI was unchanged at 1.8 per cent in February.

Economists had forecast the CPI increasing 0.2 per cent in February and the core CPI also rising 0.2 per cent. The Federal Reserve tracks a different index, the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, which has consistently undershot the central bank's 2 per cent target since mid-2012.

The CPI report came on the heels of data last Friday showing a deceleration in wage growth in February as well as a downward revision to January's increase in average hourly earnings. Average hourly earnings rose 2.6 per cent on an annual basis in February, stepping down from January's 2.8 per cent increase.

Against the backdrop of a tightening labor market and strong economy, the Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates at its March 20-21 meeting. But steady inflation gains suggest the U.S. central bank will probably not change its interest rate forecast at next week's policy meeting.

The Fed has forecast three rate hikes this year. Many economists expect that at some point it will upgrade its projection to four rate increases this year amid optimism that the robust labor market will start boosting wage growth at least by the second half of this year. Policymakers consider the labor market to be near or a little beyond full employment.

In February, gasoline prices fell 0.9 per cent after rebounding 5.7 per cent in January. Food prices were unchanged, with the cost of food consumed at home dropping 0.2 per cent. Food prices rose 0.2 per cent in January.

The core CPI was restrained by a moderation in rents. Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.2 per cent last month after advancing 0.3 per cent in January.

Healthcare costs slipped 0.1 per cent in February after advancing 0.4 per cent in the prior month. Prices for hospital care fell 0.5 per cent and the cost of prescription medication declined 0.4 per cent.

The cost of doctor visits rose 0.2 per cent. Apparel prices continued to march higher, rising 1.5 per cent in February after surging 1.7 per cent in January. The cost of motor vehicle insurance rose 1.7 per cent last month.

Prices of new motor vehicles fell 0.5 per cent, the biggest drop since August 2009, after slipping 0.1 per cent in January.