 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

U.S. pending home sales rise slightly in November

U.S. pending home sales rise slightly in November

A "for sale" sign stands outside a home in LaSalle, Ill.

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Josh Boak
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

Slightly more people signed contracts in November to buy homes – with pending sales rising just 0.2 per cent as the housing market copes with a dwindling supply of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending home sales was 109.5 in November. The modest increase follows a 3.5 per cent increase in October.

The pending sales index has improved just 0.8 per cent over the past year, as would-be buyers are finding that fewer homes are being listed for sale.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, the number of signed contracts rose in the Northeast and Midwest but slumped in the South and West.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.