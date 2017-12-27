U.S. pending home sales rise slightly in November

Slightly more people signed contracts in November to buy homes – with pending sales rising just 0.2 per cent as the housing market copes with a dwindling supply of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending home sales was 109.5 in November. The modest increase follows a 3.5 per cent increase in October.

The pending sales index has improved just 0.8 per cent over the past year, as would-be buyers are finding that fewer homes are being listed for sale.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, the number of signed contracts rose in the Northeast and Midwest but slumped in the South and West.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.