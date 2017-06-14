Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A woman shops for clothing at the JC Penney Co. store inside the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York. (Saul Martinez/Bloomberg)
A woman shops for clothing at the JC Penney Co. store inside the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York.

Paul Wiseman

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Americans cut spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered their biggest drop in 16 months, a cautionary sign for the economy.

The Commerce Department says retail sales dropped 0.3 per cent last month, the first decline since February and the sharpest since a 1 per cent decrease in January 2016. Economists had expected sales to increase slightly last month after rising 0.4 per cent in April.

Sales sank 2.8 per cent at electronics stores, 2.4 per cent at gasoline stations and 1 per cent at department stores, which have struggled with competition from online retailers.

Economists have said they think consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity, will pick up in the spring and summer after a slow start to 2017.

