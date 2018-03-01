U.S. to slap 24-per-cent tarrif on steel imports from Canada, other countries

The United States will slap tariffs of 24 per cent on steel and a lesser amount on aluminum imported from Canada and everywhere else in the world, a move that will complicate the renegotiation of NAFTA and potentially set off a global trade war.

President Donald ‎Trump made the announcement Thursday after the U.S. Commerce Department recommended tariffs to protect two key U.S. manufacturing industries that have been hit hard by cheap imports from China.

Federal government officials and steel and aluminum industry executives pushed hard for an exemption for Canada, given that the U.S. tariffs were imposed under the guise of national security and that Canada is a close U.S. ally.

Some steel industry officials fear that dumping of cheap foreign steel in Canada will increase once the U.S. tariff wall is constructed.

"Canada has to make a similar announcement of imports will be diverted here," said Barry Zekelman, chief executive officer of Zekelman Industries, which owns steel tube producers JMC and Atlas Tube.

Canada's steel exports to the United States represent about 6 per cent of the U.S. market. Steel makers produce about 5.4 million tonnes of steel in Canada annually and ship $6-billion worth to the United States. U.S. steel makers exports to Canada were also about $6-billion.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump painted Canada as a country that is taking advantage of the relationship with its giant neighbour.

"We cannot continue to lose that kind of money with one country. We lose a lot with Canada. People don't know it," he said. "Canada's very smooth: They have you believe that it's wonderful, and it is – wonderful for them. Not wonderful for us."​