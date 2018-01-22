What is Davos, and what are Trudeau and Trump doing there? A guide

The latest

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set off for Davos, Switzerland, on Monday to reassure world leaders about the fate of the North American free-trade agreement.

The latest round of NAFTA talks got under way in Montreal on Monday. Here’s a primer on what’s at stake and how recent trade disputes between Canada and the U.S. have escalated.

Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the summit on Friday, making him only the second sitting American president to do so after Bill Clinton in 2000.

Mr. Trump’s Davos plans were thrown into doubt because of the U.S. government shutdown, the result of a feud in Congress over his immigration policy. An end to the shutdown appeared to be in sight on Monday as senators reached a deal to reopen the government until Feb. 8.

What's a Davos?

What it is: The World Economic Forum is a gathering in Davos, Switzerland, where the world's business and political elite gather to set the agenda for global commerce. It's been held annually since 1971. The theme of this year's event, which runs from Jan. 23-26, is "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World."

Who's behind it: The forum is the brainchild of German economist Klaus Schwab, who originally called it the European Management Forum. In an interview with Associated Press, Mr. Schwab said he hoped the U.S. President's planned visit to Davos would "provide him even better with a global perspective," and said critics of the U.S. leader should hear him out. "Let's not forget he is the democratically elected president of the most powerful nation in the world."

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Why it matters: The past few years have seen major backlashes against globalization, from the economic protectionism of Brexit and "America First" to anti-immigration policies in Europe and North America. Conflicts between globalization's champions and its critics, on both left and right, have played out in dramatic fashion at recent Davos summits. Last year, attendees heard an unlikely speech from Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of a nominally communist country, defending free trade and comparing protectionism to "locking oneself in a dark room."

Jan. 22, 2018: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves from the steps of his plane as he departs Ottawa for Davos, Switzerland. PAUL CHIASSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Trudeau's agenda

Easing fears about NAFTA: Mr. Trudeau will tell business leaders he remains confident that negotiators can update NAFTA and boost continental trade, a Canadian government official told The Globe and Mail ahead of the visit.

Taking care of business: The Prime Minister gives a keynote speech on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET), where he will talk up progressive trade, gender equality and Canadian investment opportunities.

What he's not doing: Mr. Trudeau is not expected to meet with Mr. Trump in Davos.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Trump's agenda

Taking care of business: An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that Mr. Trump was expected to tout the U.S. economy and measures like his recent tax overhaul, while again criticizing trade practices that he sees as unfair toward the United States. The official said Mr. Trump made the decision to go because he thinks he has a positive economic message.

Avoiding awkward encounters: Several in the Davos jet set are unlikely to give Mr. Trump a warm reception. The attendees include leaders of several African nations, which Mr. Trump allegedly denigrated in a meeting earlier this month. Also attending is Elton John, whose song Rocket Man inspired Mr. Trump's go-to epithet for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. So is Cate Blanchett, who shaped chewing gum into a phallus on late-night TV to mock Mr. Trump just days after he took office.

Members of Greenpeace display a banner demanding ‘Justice for people and planet’ after they placed a statue of Justice in front of the Davos venue on Jan. 18. ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS

What protesters are doing

Small protests have started, and others are expected in Zurich on Tuesday and possibly in Davos on Thursday. A Swiss anti-Trump petition has garnered more than 16,000 supporters online, calling on him to stay away.

Switzerland's Young Socialists party is revving up a protest to register pent-up anger about how Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, but won the election, and suspicions of Russian meddling in that contest. "He's sexist, he's racist," Tamara Funiciello, the group's president, told The Associated Press. "And I don't think it's responsible to speak with him."

Associated Press and Globe staff, with a report from Reuters

