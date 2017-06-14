Embattled Canadian loyalty and marketing company Aimia Inc. suspended dividend payments on common and preferred shares Wednesday and announced three directors had resigned from its board.

Aimia shares closed at $1.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, having fallen from highs nearing $9 after the May announcement that Air Canada would withdraw from its Aimia-led Aeroplan program in the coming years.

The payment suspension includes dividends scheduled for a June 30 payout for shareholders of record as of June 16 of this year.

Joanne Ferstman, Alan Rossy and Beth Horowitz left the board as part of its “ongoing process of renewal.”

More to come

