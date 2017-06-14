Aimia Inc. suspended dividend payments on common and preferred shares Wednesday, and announced three directors had resigned from its board, as the Canadian loyalty and marketing company continues to struggle with the fallout from Air Canada’s announcement that the carrier would replace its Aimia-led Aeroplan rewards program in 2020.

The payment suspension includes dividends scheduled for a June 30 payout for shareholders of record as of June 16 of this year. In a press release, Aimia said that despite having the liquidity for the June payout, doing so would mean the value of its assets would be less than the total value of its liabilities and stated capital – or outstanding shares – which the Canada Business Corporations Act considers grounds to not pay a dividend.

“The company currently has the requisite liquidity to pay these dividends, however the statutory capital impairment test legally prohibits us from doing so,” executive chairman Robert E. Brown said in the release.

The company said this was due to the juxtaposition of its sharp decline in market capitalization following Air Canada’s announcement and the high value of its stated capital account, which sits at about $1.5-billion for both common and preferred shares, a balance due primarily from having previously issued common shares at much higher values than they’re currently worth.

Aimia shares closed at $2.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, having fallen from nearly $9 after Air Canada announced in May that it would leave the incentive program it originally founded in 1984 and spun off in 2002.

“Our business continues to perform well and generate strong free cash flow,” Mr. Brown said. “We reported $331.7-million of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments and $225.5-million of long-term investments in corporate and government bonds as at March 31, 2017.”

The company is in “active discussions” to build new partnerships to compensate for the forthcoming loss of key partner Aeroplan, chief executive officer David Johnston said. “At the same time, the company is also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70-million of costs from the company through its business review and we will provide further updates as developments warrant.”

Aimia also said that Joanne Ferstman, Alan Rossy and Beth Horowitz had resigned from its board. “The Board of Directors has been reviewing its size and composition against the Company’s current needs. The current Board is now reduced to nine members,” it said in a separate news release.

