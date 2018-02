Global emerging-markets stocks, specifically those in the MSCI world equity index, have recently hit a wave of records. The index has been underpinned by positive growth momentum. Strong economic performance in developed countries has spilled over into emerging economies and boosted those markets.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this chart did not include a legend. It is supposed to show the percentage change in valuation for various asset classes year to date, along with the identical period in 2016. This online version has been corrected.