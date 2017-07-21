Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

President and CEO of Encana Doug Suttles waits for the start of the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 13, 2014. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp on Friday posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when it took impairment and hedging charges of about $641-million.

Encana has benefited from downsizing its operations to focus on four core North American assets: the Montney and Duvernay in western Canada, and the Eagle Ford and Permian in the United States.

Oil prices began to rise late last year after a two-year slump, now hovering around $50 per barrel, as an OPEC-led production cut and rebounding demand slowly erode a global glut.

The Calgary-based company posted net earnings of $331-million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $601-million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time items, doubled to $180-million in the quarter.

However, total oil and gas production fell to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 368,300 boe/d a year earlier.

