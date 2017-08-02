Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The brand logo of German car maker Volkswagen, VW, is photographed on a car in Berlin, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks call the heads of German car makers for a meeting named National Diesel Forum to Berlin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The brand logo of German car maker Volkswagen, VW, is photographed on a car in Berlin, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks call the heads of German car makers for a meeting named National Diesel Forum to Berlin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Environment Canada launches investigation into VW emissions tampering Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Environment Canada says it is pursuing a broad investigation of industry tampering with emission-devices in diesel vehicles, as two environmental groups sue the government to force a speedier resolution to the government’s case against Volkswagen AG and its Canadian subsidiary.

In applications filed Wednesday in Ottawa, the organizations asked a federal judge to order Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to commence a ministerial investigation into the Volkswagen case, and to provide regular updates to them on its status.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular