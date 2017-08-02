Environment Canada says it is pursuing a broad investigation of industry tampering with emission-devices in diesel vehicles, as two environmental groups sue the government to force a speedier resolution to the government’s case against Volkswagen AG and its Canadian subsidiary.

In applications filed Wednesday in Ottawa, the organizations asked a federal judge to order Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to commence a ministerial investigation into the Volkswagen case, and to provide regular updates to them on its status.

