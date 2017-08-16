The economy in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency expanded by more than previously forecast on an annual basis, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter compared to the first, as previously estimated, but the annual figure was upgraded to 2.2 per cent growth, compared to 2.1 per cent in an earlier estimate.

The annual estimate was also higher than the 2.1 per cent expected in a Reuters poll of 28 economists.

Compared to the previous quarter, economic growth was strongest in the Netherlands and Latvia, with the Spanish economy also growing above average.

