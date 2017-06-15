Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Steel at an Evraz plant in Regina. (Evraz)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Workers at Evraz North America’s Calgary operation have voted unanimously in favour of strike action, the United Steelworkers says.

The union represents close to 300 workers at the operation.

The result follows a vote by workers at Evraz’s Regina operation in May that was 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action.

The Calgary vote comes as workers and management hit sticking points on pension benefits and wages during contract negotiations.

The Evraz’s Calgary operation supplies well casing, tubing, and heat treating to the oil and gas industry, while the Regina operation is set to be the main pipeline supplier for Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain expansion project.

Evraz North America said its policy is to not comment on ongoing negotiations.

