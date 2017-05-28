The futurist tech evangelizers from Singularity University have run into a problem: Too many people want to drink from the well of its elite educational programs.

Singularity preaches that technologies such as artificial intelligence, gene editing and autonomous vehicles are going to upend existing structures at an “exponential” pace – far quicker than previous technological shifts. The Silicon Valley organization, which is part school, part public-benefit corporation, part conference-marketing business, recently announced that 5,000 people had applied for its intense nine-week Global Solutions summer residency program in Mountain View, Calif. Only 80 slots are available.

Report Typo/Error