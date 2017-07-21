Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Sunday, July 26, 2015, file photo, a FedEx cargo airplane passes over Whittier, Calif., on its way to Los Angeles International Airport. (Nick Ut/AP)
TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Shipping giant FedEx is closing its FedEx Office stores in Canada after 32 years in the country.

Spokeswoman Stacey Sullivan says FedEx Office will close its 24 stores, a manufacturing plant in Markham, Ont., and its head office in Toronto.

The move will result in the loss of 214 jobs, but will not affect FedEx’s shipping business in Canada, she said, adding the decision was made after assessing current and future business prospects.

Eighteen of the stores are in Ontario, five in B.C. and one in Nova Scotia. The closings are to begin in August.

FedEx Office shops offer a range of business services including copying and printing, sign making, office supplies sales and packaging services.

The stores are also used as pick-up and drop-off sites for FedEx shipping.

