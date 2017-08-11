The federal Department of Finance has identified the areas it plans to focus on in its review of the Bank Act, including regulations governing financial technology and examining whether credit unions should be permitted to use terminology such as “banking.”

In a white paper released on Friday, which kicks off the second stage of the consultation process, the federal government said it is seeking input on a number of topics. These range from how to better foster collaboration between established financial institutions and fintech startups to whether to grant life and health insurers greater powers to invest in infrastructure.

